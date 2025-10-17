Nam Blazers start Road To BAL

Namuwongo Blazers arrived in Dar es Salam, Tanzania on Wednesday ahead of the Road to Basketball Africa League (BAL) action.

Representing Uganda at this level for the first time, the Blazers are seeking one of the two available tickets to the Elite 16, which is one stage closer to the ultimate competition.

Stephen Nyeko’s charges will be swimming in uncharted territory and go up against Comoros’ Djabal Club on Saturday before concluding with a clash against hosts Dar City on Sunday.

“It is very exciting to be here to represent the country as Namuwongo Blazers,” Nyeko told the press after the team’s media day.

“It’s a dream come true. We thought of this some years back and we are right here in Tanzania, we hope to deliver,” he added.

John Murray, John Obasa and Bereal Jr Jaycson Ray are three high-profile additions the Blazers added to the squad in a bid to negotiate the first hurdle.

The three will add great experience to the squad that already has Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Ivan Muhwezi –who have all featured for City Oilers at previous BAL competitions.

With just three teams taking part in the Division East Group Phase, the Blazers will be aiming at a strong showing as they chase qualification to the Elite 16 scheduled for November.

Uganda missed out on representation at the BAL last season after City Oilers failed to make it out of Division East Group phase held in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dar City are expected to be the Blazers’ biggest challengers for top spot, but second place would be enough to send the Ugandan side to the next stage.

Little known Djabal will also be looking to make some noise in the competition that has in the past produced high-profile shocks, including that of Kriol Stars snatching a ticket in Nairobi last year.

Road To BAL

Division East

Namuwongo Blazers fixtures

Saturday

Dar City vs. Nam Blazers, 7pm

Sunday