Nam Blazers to represent Uganda in Road To BAL

Namuwongo Blazers will represent Uganda in this year’s Road To BAL slated for October.

This comes after the Blazers expressed their interest in carrying the Ugandan flag ahead of 10-time champions City Oilers.

Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi was recently quoted in the media saying City Oilers would be given the opportunity, something the Blazers took exception to.

And following the Blazers’ complaints, Fuba called for a meeting to resolve the issue.

The meeting, held Friday morning at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices, involved Fuba Excom members, and representatives from City Oilers, Namuwongo Blazers, Sommet and UCU Canons.

The four teams represented in the meeting are those featuring in the National Basketball League semifinals.

“It has been agreed unanimously that the Namuwongo Blazers shall represent Uganda at the upcoming FIBA Road to BAL 2025, since City Oilers the currentchampions are not interested in featuring in this year’s Road to BAL,” part of the circular from the meeting revealed.

“This decision has been reached at after consulting all teams including UCU Canons and Sommet Basketball who are this year’s other NBL Semi-finalists and they equally showed no interest whatsoever in representing Uganda for the 2025 edition

.“It is only Namuwongo Blazers that expressed interest to represent Uganda.”City Oilers have struggled to hit the lofty standards they have set in the last 10 years and are already on the back foot in their semifinal series with Sommet.

Andrew Tendo’s charges had a 12-10 record in the regular season and swept JT Jaguars 2-0 in the quarterfinals.The Blazers, who finished top of the log in the regular season with a 19-3 record, argued that they were the logical choice for the federation and look like they have won the battle.

The meeting also resolved that this year’s (2025) NBL Champion will not represent Uganda at any Fiba Club competition.

“That the 2026 NBL Season shall start in January and end in July 2025 to allow us get a representative for Road to BAL 2026.

“The NBL Champion of 2026 will represent Uganda at the Road to BAL 2026 and the same criteria shall be followed moving forward unless otherwise amended by the FUBA Rules and Regulations.

”Only City Oilers have represented Uganda in Road To BAL in the past, qualifying for the final competition on two occasions.

The Blazers, who are still fighting to win their first league title, will now have a shot at making it to Africa’s prime club competition.