Nansikombi doubtful for Afrobasket

As foreign-based players continue to trickle in for Uganda Gazelles’ preparations ahead of the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket, one star remains a big doubt.

US-based small forward Jamila Nansikombi is in a race against time to make the trip to Kampala for training and later Kigali for the competition.

Gazelles team manager Victoria Ntale revealed the former JKL Lady Dolphins player remains a big doubt.

“She is not yet confirmed. She is still finalising some things. We should know by end of this week if she will join the team,” Ntale told Daily Monitor after Tuesday’s training session at Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

Nansikombi, who plies her trade with Troy University in the US, is one of the nine foreign-based players that were summoned by head coach Alberto Antuna.

Asked about the player’s status and whether there was a chance of her joining the team, Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi all but cleared any doubts.

“I don’t think so. She has issues with her papers so she can’t travel,” he said.

The Gazelles started training Monday morning with 10 players taking part in the session led by assistant coach Nicholas Natuhereza.

The team was without team captain Flavia Oketcho, who was still in the UK but now expected to join for today’s session, alongside Maria Najjuma.

JKL Lady Dolphins’ small forward Leticia Awor was present but not able to train due to an injury that will likely keep her out of the team.

Shakirah Nanvubya and Bridget Aber, who are representing Uganda at the Fiba 3X3 Nations League in Kinshasa, DRC, are yet to join the team sessions.

Ritah Imanishimwe, Hope Akello, Sarah Ageno, Evelyn Nakiyingi, Shilla Lamunu, Jane Asinde, Priscilla Abby, Victoria Mukisa, Lydia Babirye and Brenda Ekone are the players who trained.

Melissa Akullu, Jannon Otto and head coach Alberto Antuna are expected to arrive this weekend and join the team on Monday, while Claire Lamunu will be the last to come in.

The Gazelles are in Group C alongside record champions Senegal and powerhouse Mali.

Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023

Dates: July 28-August 6

Venue: Kigali, Rwanda

Uganda’s last appearance: 2015

Head coach: Alberto Antuna