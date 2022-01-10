National Basketball League set to return in March
- There was no league action in 2020 while 2021 had teams playing just a few first round games before the season was called off due to Covid-19.
The last time the National Basketball League was played to completion was 2019.
Fuba has now confirmed the 2022 calendar with the new season scheduled to tip off in March.
According to the calendar, the league will start on March 11 and federation General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge is optimistic everything will go according to plan.
“Because of Covid-19, a lot has changed and we will try to adapt to the new normal,” Ssegamwenge said.
“We want to have the season start early this time round,” he added.
Fuba will explore the idea of teams hosting games at their respective venues in a bid to spread the game beyond Lugogo and YMCA.
“We plan to go back to Lugogo for most of the games but we shall allow teams with standard facilities to host games.”
The previous season came to a premature conclusion after increased number of cases in the different team camps.
The National Council of Sports (NCS) directed Fuba to suspend all planned fixtures for the season until further notice and that turned out to be the end of the season.
Even when a greenlight was given for sport to resume, the federation failed to get at least eight teams for action to resume.
Only five men’s teams; UCU Canons, Betway Power, UPDF Tomahawks, KCCA Panthers and Falcons picked interest.
City Oilers, KIU Titans and JKL Dolphins were the high profile sides not interested in playing on.
On the ladies’ side, only UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards showed interest.
Thaf was it. The season was called off and 2022 presents an opportunity for a first full season in two years.
Teams will be free to start conducting transfer business on January 10.
The fixtures for both the top and lower divisions are scheduled to be released on February 20.
The season will climax with the playoffs in September.
Key dates, activities
January
10th – Open Transfer Window
10th – Team Registration
22-23: FUBA 3X3 Tournament
29th – Annual General Meeting
15-16: KIU 3X3 Basketball Tourney
February
10: End of registration and players transfers
12-26: Fuba 3X3 Tournament
20: Release of all fixtures
20-23: Referees and table officials clinic
21st: Fiba World Cup Qualifiers
March
5-6: UCU Invitational Tournament
8th: Women’s Day Championship
N/A: Fiba 3×3 Africa Cup (Rabat)
11th: NBL tip off (1st round)
12th: Lower divisions tip-off
April
N/A: Kabaka’s Birthday Cup
May
N/A: Fresh Diary Secondary School Games
June
N/A: Zone Five U18 Afrobasket qualifiers
5th: NBL and Lower Divisions End of first round
11-12: All Stars Weekend
17/18: NBL and lower divisions start of 2nd round
27th: Fiba World Cup Qualifiers Round 2
July
N/A: Buganda Coronation Cup
N/A: Elite High School
August
N/A: 3X3 High School Championship
28th: NBL and Lower Divisions End of Second round
September
2/3: NBL and Lower Divisions Playoffs starts
N/A: University 3X3 Tour
N/A: University League starts