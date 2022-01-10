National Basketball League set to return in March

The last time the National Basketball League was played to completion was 2019.

There was no league action in 2020 while 2021 had teams playing just a few first round games before the season was called off due to Covid-19.

Fuba has now confirmed the 2022 calendar with the new season scheduled to tip off in March.

According to the calendar, the league will start on March 11 and federation General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge is optimistic everything will go according to plan.

“Because of Covid-19, a lot has changed and we will try to adapt to the new normal,” Ssegamwenge said.

“We want to have the season start early this time round,” he added.

Fuba will explore the idea of teams hosting games at their respective venues in a bid to spread the game beyond Lugogo and YMCA.

“We plan to go back to Lugogo for most of the games but we shall allow teams with standard facilities to host games.”

The previous season came to a premature conclusion after increased number of cases in the different team camps.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) directed Fuba to suspend all planned fixtures for the season until further notice and that turned out to be the end of the season.

Even when a greenlight was given for sport to resume, the federation failed to get at least eight teams for action to resume.

Only five men’s teams; UCU Canons, Betway Power, UPDF Tomahawks, KCCA Panthers and Falcons picked interest.

City Oilers, KIU Titans and JKL Dolphins were the high profile sides not interested in playing on.

On the ladies’ side, only UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards showed interest.

Thaf was it. The season was called off and 2022 presents an opportunity for a first full season in two years.

Teams will be free to start conducting transfer business on January 10.

The fixtures for both the top and lower divisions are scheduled to be released on February 20.

The season will climax with the playoffs in September.

Key dates, activities