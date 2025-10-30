NBL finals heat up

The beauty about playoffs basketball is that every team has room for error. There are enough games for one to recover and stay in the contest.

And when the Namuwongo Blazers went 2-0 down against defending champions City Oilers, there was still that belief that one win could change everything.

That win came in Tuesday night’s Game Three, a much-needed 80-70 victory to slice the deficit to one game.

And that could change when the two sides face off again tonight in Game Four of the seven-game series.

Momentum has shifted to the Blazers now and that could play a huge part as Stephen Nyeko’s charges look to level the series and stay on course for a first ever National Basketball League title.

Led by Silverbacks guard Tonny Drileba, who directed the traffic down the stretch in Game Three, the Blazers were able to avoid a 3-0 hole.

It was the first time Drileba was suiting up in the series and he brought the much-needed composure in the fourth quarter to close the contest.

Playoffs are all about adjustments and it remains to be seen what the record champions will do to get the ball out of Drileba’s hands in Game Four.

Andrew Tendo’s charges lost twice to the Blazers in the regular season and were written off by many going into the playoffs.

But with the addition of Chad Bowie and Kurt wegscheider has proved to be the difference thus far, with the duo taking turns in helping Oilers to victories in the first two games.

Bowie scored a game high 27 points in Game One before Wegscheider went wild for 37 in Game Two.

The two imports will, however, need help from the rest of the crew. On Tuesday, the Oilers bench produced just one point, and that played a huge part in the team losing Game Three.

Veteran Ben Komakech, team captain Titus Lual and Edgar Munaba are the key pieces coming off the bench for Oilers in the series.

The Blazers still have their backs against the wall and cannot afford to go 3-1 down and their key players, including Anthony Chukurwa, Peter Obleng and Arthur Wanyoto, will still be required to put in a big shift.

While the Blazers know going 3-1 down could make the series a lot more complicated, the Oilers will also have it in mind that at 2-2, it would be the opponent with the momentum and a full house backing them in every game.

National Basketball League

Finals

Friday at Lugogo

Women: JT L. Jaguars vs. JKL, 7pm (1-2)