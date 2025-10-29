NBL Finals: Nam Blazers pull one back

Namuwongo Blazers are back in business after winning Game Three of the National Basketball League finals.

Tuesday night’s 80-70 victory ensured the challengers avoided going 3-0 down against the perennial winners.

Tonny Drileba, who sat out the first two games with injury, played his first in the finals and provided Stephen Nyeko’s charges with the much-needed control down in the stretch in the fourth quarter.

The first two games were characterized by Namuwongo’s failure to hold onto leads when the stakes were high.

The statistics will reflect Drileba as having contributed nine assists, five rebounds and two points but his role went beyond that.

He was defensively sharp and played a big part in limiting Oilers’ offense. He also ensure the ball was safe in his hands despite seemingly playing with pain in the fourth frame.

Momentum shift

The Blazers had their backs against the wall on Tuesday, with the thought of going 3-0 down unimaginable.

Both sides went pound for pound in the first half, with the opening 10 minutes ending in a 24-24 tie.

City Oilers edged the second quarter 20-18 to lead 44-42 going into the halftime break.

It was in the second half that the Blazers gained control of proceedings and unlike what was seen in the first two game, the regular season’s top seed held on for victory.

Peter Obleng scored 20 points and collected nine rebounds to lead the charge for the Blazers on the night.

Arthur Wanyoto came off the bench to record 18 points and eight rebounds while Anthony Chuckwurah had 14 points and eight rebounds.

With the victory, the Blazers will now go into Friday’s Game Four with the momentum and looking to level the series.

Poor returns

City Oilers starters did most of the lifting as the bench players struggled to get into the game all night.

Rogers Dauna, who converted a free throw, was the only player to come off the bench and register a point.

Titus Lual, Ben Komakech and Edgar Munaba all failed to register any point in the game.

Moses Maker (20), Kurt Wegscheider (18), Chad Bowie (17) and Fayed Baale (12) led the way for Andrew Tendo’s charges but their points were not sufficient for the team to stretch their lead in the series.

Game Four will provide the platform for the defending champions to re-establish their two-game cushion in the series.

National Basketball League Finals

Game Three results

Women: JKL 77-59 JT L. Jaguars (2-1)