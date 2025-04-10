NBL players start cashing in

National Basketball League players have started reaping from their sweat, with new league sponsors, betPawa, depositing some of the winning bonuses from the first three Game Days.

The league entered a partnership with the betting company, and among other things, players and members of the technical teams, receive a bonus for every win registered throughout this season.

Twelve players and four members of the coaching team registered on a given match day qualify for the bonus, which is Shs130,000 for each of the 16 members.

And while the payment took some time to commence, Daily Monitor now understands that some players and coaches have received part of this money.

“We only got money for the game we won on Sunday. We haven't received the rest,” one of the coaches told this publication.

Piece of work

With the sponsorship deal announced on March 20, 2025, it was expected that players and coaches would be receiving their money instantly, starting with the league opening action that took place the following day.

But there were delays that saw the payment process take some time.

“The registration of players, cross-checking names and whether they match with their numbers,” Fuba CEO Marcus Kwikiriza revealed some of the reasons for the delay.

Some players are said to have had no phone numbers registered in their names while some managers did not have their full squads in place.

“There were many issues in the process but all should be good now with most teams,” Kwikiriza noted.