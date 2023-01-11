NBL stars light up UGz Got Hoopers 3X3 Tournament

It’s been a while since National Basketball League players entertained the fans. Paul Odong’s missed put-back against City Oilers in Game Seven of the finals was the last piece of action on the local scene and that was in October last year.

With the recently released Fuba calendar scheduling the start of the league for March, players from different teams had the opportunity to take to the court in the first piece of action this year over the weekend.

The shorter version of the game, 3X3, took centre stage at Kireka Recreation Park with some notable names in Ugandan basketball showcasing their talents and some even walking away with prizes from event sponsors House of Hoops.

It was Sisi Wenyewe, a team comprising Saidi Amisi, Chris Omanye, Peter Obleng and Joseph Chuma that defeated Voltures 12-11 to win a tightly contested final in the men’s senior category while Generals beat Comfort 5-4 in the women’s final.

The Generals had Zainah Lokwameri, Hope Akello, Evelyn Nakiyinji and Brenda Ekone and lived up to their favourites tag be overcoming a Comfort side that had players like Leticia Awor, Ruth Letaru, Beckie Longy and Beckie Aanyu.

Obleng drove to the basket for a monster dunk to decide the men’s final and that clip has since made rounds in the basketball social media circles.

Still here

There are many sports events that do not last to celebrate their first birthdays but Uganda Has Got Hoopers was happening for the second time and organisers are intent on running it at every start of the year to expose as many people to the game as possible.

Being a shorter version of basketball, 3X3 is more of a fun side of the game and comprised of shooting challenge, one on one contest and the main event, the 3X3.

Amisi and Akello were eventual MVPs while Obleng and Lokwameri were top scorers.