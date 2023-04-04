Ndejje look to bounce back against Rezlife

Ndejje University Angels find themselves in the top three places after games of the new National Basketball League season.

Four games played; two won, and another two lost. The university side are only behind log leaders City Oilers, who are on a smooth 6-0 run, and KIU Titans (3-1).

John Omondi’s charges will have the opportunity to improve their record tonight when they take on newly promoted side Rezlife in one of the two mid-week games at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The last outing was an 89-72 loss to the KIU Titans on Sunday, and bouncing back will be top on the agenda against a winless Rezlife.

Joseph Kumbai, Cikom Monybai and Haron Alinaitwe give Ndejje a big presence in the paint with their length to make it hard for the opposition to get to the basket.

The best chance of getting baskets for Rezlife will be beyond the arc.

Rezlife must be already thinking about their chances of maintaining their status in the league at the end of the regular season.

Three games in, and there is no win for Daniel Juuko’s side with tougher games coming up.

Their first loss of the season against Power is a clear case of inexperience as they collapsed down the stretch to allow the five-time champions back in the game for the win.

Micheal Othieno is the player with league experience on the roster and will have to lead from the front for Rezlife to have a chance.

Timothy Thok and Benjamin Kawuma are the other players expected to help Rezlife against a big and athletic Ndejje team.

Our Savior will entertain JKL Dolphins in the day’s other game.



National Basketball League

Playing Wednesday (Lugogo)

Rezlife vs. Ndejje -6.30pm

Our Savior vs. JKL -8.30pm

