New wheelchairs ride hoops to Accra

Uganda’s wheelchair basketball team is over the moon after qualifying for the inaugural 2023 African Paralympic Games in Accra, Ghana, in September, having finished second behind Kenya in the East African Zonal Qualifiers in Dar es Salaam.

It will be the first time Uganda competes in a team sport at a major Paralympic competition, after several futile attempts, a milestone partly attributed to better wheelchairs.

Ethiopia withdrew and Uganda faced Kenya and Tanzania, whom they played at the Zone V Championships in Nairobi in 2019.

The women’s team conceded a walkover to Tanzania for arriving late at the venue, and lost to the same opponent 13-10, failing to qualify.

But the men avenged by thumping Tanzania 51-22 and despite falling to Kenya 40-28, they qualified in second-place.

Sulaiman Mayanja, the Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Association president called it a hard-earned breakthrough after inadequate preps: brief training and a draining three-day bus drive on bumpy Ugandan roads to Dar es Salaam. But he quickly added that the new wheelchairs played a big role.

In September 2022, Uganda received 10 wheelchairs from Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide, a charity co-founded by American para-sport coach Peter Hughes and three friends, which aims to promote social change through wheelchair sports.

“Those wheelchairs might not be the latest design, but they are far superior to the ones we have used since 2011 when the sport was introduced in Uganda,” Mayanja said. “These wheelchairs are fast and very easy to turn, though we need more time to use them more effectively.

“We should have done even better but we were unfit having not played in a long time and trained for just days,” he added.

Hughes told Daily Monitor via WhatsApp: “We donate chairs only to places that do not have the resources. We have been to India, Nepal, Peru, Indonesia and soon Uganda donating over 50 chairs and providing coaching education.”

Each chair retails around $3500 (Shs12m) in the USA if it is brand new. But how many can sacrifice money that could buy a car in Kampala for a wheelchair that does not yield profit?

“That’s why we are very lucky to have received that donation from our American friends,” Mayanja said.

With good maintenance, Hughes said, the chairs should last eight years or more.

“Tubes or just like bikes, tyres and bike tubes you can purchase them. I doubt they’ll be affordable but I’m also getting a lot of spare parts and there are many organizations here that will help,” he said.

He added that something must be done to create some support for parasport in Uganda. “I hope that my visit there will help with that mission.”

Jameson Ssenkungu, an athletics coach based at Makerere University told Hughes about Uganda’s lack of sporting wheelchairs, during an adaptive sports training course at the University of Tennessee in 2019.

Hughes promised to help but Covid-19 came. And when another group of Ugandan trainees met Hughes in September last year, he gave them the 10 wheelchairs.

“We are there to spark a fire. To start a movement. I believe we have done that in the previous places,” Hughes said.

But he was surprised by Uganda’s instant achievement. “We didn’t anticipate this level of success. It’s pretty unique,” he said.

Besides qualifying, the wheelchair basketball team was officially classified by international standards.

All Africa Para Games

Qualifiers

Results

Men

Uganda 51-22 Tanzania

Kenya 40-28 Uganda

Women

Tanzania 13-10 Uganda