No Luak as Oilers confront Blazers

Whatever City Oilers did and achieved in the first round of the National Basketball League had a lot to do with the performance of Ruai Luak.

The South Sudanese guard averaged 15.6 points in the first 11 games but is now set to miss the start of the second round.

City Oilers will face off with the Namuwongo Blazers in the opening game of the second half of the season on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Luak is currently with the South Sudan team participating in the Fiba Afro-CAN Qualifiers in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

His double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds helped the Oilers overcome the Blazers in the first round.

He will not be the only Oilers player missing tonight’s action. Forward Micheal Ngut is also said to be in Ethiopia for a family engagement.

“We are ready and know how we want to play the game,” Oilers head coach Mandy Juruni told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

“We respect them (Blazers), but we are focusing on us and what we need to play high-level basketball,” he added.

Team captain James Okello is also nursing a cut on the eye but is expected to play.

The eight-time champions defeated Blazers 57-51 in the first round and went on to record an 11-0 record.

Blazers’ 8-3 record was the third best in the division, and Stephen Nyeko’s troops will be hoping to avenge that first-round defeat.

“What I can commit is a continuous improvement as the games come by,” Nyeko said.

In Peter Cheng, the Blazers have a player who led the league in scoring and is a threat on both ends of the ball.

The forward scored 19 points in the first-round loss.

In the ladies’ category, newcomers JT Lady Jaguars will entertain two-time champions JKL Lady Dolphins.

The two sides ended the first round with identical 9-2 records, but it is the Fuba Division One winners who top the log.

National Basketball League

Playing Friday at Lugogo

JKL Lady Dolphins vs. JT Lady Jaguars -7pm