No Walujjo, no problem for City Oilers

City Oilers started their National Basketball League semifinal series with a nervy 64-59 win over UCU Canons Friday night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With only nine players left on the team, the Oilers are shorthanded and in a spot of bother. Their latest challenge is the situation involving forward Edrine Walujjo, who is being investigated following match-fixing allegations levied against him.

Walujjo had become a key piece of the Oilers unit but is not expected any further part as the club looks to win their tenth league title in a row.

Andrew Tendo’s charges, however, put all that behind them to take a positive step by winning Game One of the series.

The Canons, the only team in the semis to have played three games in the quarters, led 28-25 at halftime but let it slip in the second half as Oilers’ experience came to the fore.

Ben Komakech, Mer Maker and Fayed Baale made crucial plays down the stretch to get Oilers over the line.

Maker recorded a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds while Titus Lual got 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the defending champions.

Baale also contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on the night.

For the Canons, a dismal display from the three-point line played a big part in the loss. The university side shot zero-for-13 from the perimeter and were only limited to the twos.

Joel Kayiira’s double-double of 14 points and as many rebounds was one of the positive highlights for Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges. Peter Sifuma scored 14 points and was one rebound short of a double-double.

Guard Jimmy Otim, who limped off against KCCA in the quarterfinals decider, came off the bench to record 11 points and seven rebounds.

The two sides will be back in action for Game Two on Sunday. In the women’s category, JKL Lady Dolphins took Game One, defeating JT Lady Jaguars 51-48 in a closely-contested affair.

National Basketball League

Semifinals

Friday results

Women

JKL 51-48 JT L. Jaguars

Men