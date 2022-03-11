Oilers eye eighth

Born To Fly. Francis Azolibe (R) of Namuwongo Blazers stops a flying Jimmy Enabu of City Oilers during a recent encounter that Blazers won 71-66 at KIU Courts. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Perfect Challengers. On paper, the Namuwongo Blazers have a squad to challenge coach Mandy Juruni’s Oilers. Additions of Saidi Amisi and Joseph Ikong are decent and the two add experience and size to the team.

The last time City Oilers and Namuwongo Blazers met, the latter won 71-66 on court and the former won in the boardroom to have the result reversed in their favour. Blazers had used Geoffrey Soro without completing his registration. That game doesn’t count anyway since the season was later cancelled and everything thrown out of the window.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.