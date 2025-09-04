Oilers-Jaguars called off as player registration impasse escalates

The Namuwongo Blazers are not pleased with domestic basketball governing body Fuba. Neither are the JT Jaguars and a large section of the basketball fraternity in the country.

But unlike last season, the Blazers are not shunning this season's National Basketball League playoffs that tip off at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Friday.

Alongside JT Jaguars, the Blazers who topped the regular season standings have decided to take part in the playoffs under protest.

They are disputing the Fuba's Competition Committee decision to allow 10-time defending champions City Oilers field two of their foreign imports Kurt Wegscheider and Chad Bowie despite registration inconsistencies.

According to the 2025 Fuba Rules and Regulations Handbook, a 14-day window is provided for a player (international transfer) to physically append their signature on the club bio-data form.

The Namuwongo Blazers and the JT Jaguars who play the Oilers in the playoff quarterfinals, argue that the two Oilers players were allowed to append their signatures electronically which has not been the case for the rest of the teams.

The most recent example cited is that of former MVP Brendah Ekone who was not registered for the JKL Lady Dolphins after physically failing to append her signature.

The two teams consequently appealed the decision that has led to the postponement of the highly anticipated clash today between the Jaguars who finished second in the regular season and the Oilers who squeezed through as seventh seeds.

Consequently, the Judicial and Appeals Tribunal appointed by the Fuba Executive Committee, which sat late on Thursday evening, has physically scheduled the hearing for Sunday.

The development means the playoffs will tip off with the women’s game between the UCU Lady Canons and the KIU Rangers.

The Lady Canons finished the regular season as fourth seeds with a 14-4 record compared to fifth seeded KIU’s 11-9 return with the two teams splitting the regular season meetings.

The men’s game will feature the third seeded playoff debutants Sommet BC playing against KCCA Panthers who are seeded sixth after completing the regular season with a 12-10 record.

National Basketball League

Quarterfinals

Friday at the Lugogo

Women

UCU Lady Canons vs. KIU Rangers, 7pm

Men

Sommet BC vs. KCCA Panthers, 9pm

Saturday at Kira

Women

JKL Lady Dolphins v UPDF Lady Tomahawks, 10am

JT Lady Jaguars v Miracle Eaglets, 12pm

UCU Lady Canons v KIU Rangers, 2pm

Men

Namuwongo Blazers v Rezlife Saints, 4pm