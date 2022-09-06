Oilers set up 'juicy' UCU clash

It is that time of the National Basketball League season when the inevitable clash between City Oilers and UCU Canons comes around.





The Oilers edged their rivals in the best of seven playoff final series to clinch a record seventh straight championship the last time the league was played to completion in 2019.





With UCU seeded second and the Oilers third going into the playoffs the pair will meet at the semifinal stage of season.





Both recorded 2-0 series sweeps in the quarterfinals with UCU making light work of JKL Dolphins including an 81-29 game two pounding on Sunday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.





UCU Canons point guard Fayed Bbaale believes it is just about time they change the tide.





“I think it’s not going to be an easy series but we are also ready for the challenge and are looking forward to winning the series. I know they have won seven times in a row and they have all the experience but times change,” Bbaale suggested.





Bbaale scored 11 points in Sunday’s game two to join four other Canons who reached double figures led by Fadhili Chuma with a game high 14 points and 13 rebounds.





The Oilers meanwhile required James Okello’s buzzer beater to stave off UPDF’s late barrage for a 65-64 win.





The forces side won the final quarter 22-15 and could have forced a decider if David Opolot had converted an uncontested lay-up as UPDF led with 64-63 with 40 seconds left.





“We have had a tough quarterfinal. The opponent that we played and the nature of their game but as a team we have to do better. UCU are a different team and have different strengths. But I believe we have players that can really compete at a high level,” Oilers coach Mandy Juruni observed.





National Basketball League

Quarterfinal results





Women

KCCA Leopards 68-40 Angels (KCCA won series 2-1)

•UCU Lady Canons 70-43 Magic Stormers (UCU won series 2-1)





Men

•UPDF Tomahawks 64-65 City Oilers (Oilers won series 2-0)

•JKL Dolphins 29-81 UCU Canons (UCU won series 2-0)









Best of five Semi-final series

Men

•Nam Blazers Vs KIU Titans

•UCU Canons Vs City Oilers





Women:

•JKL Lady Dolphins Vs KCCA Leopards

•UCU Lady Canons Vs KIU Rangers



