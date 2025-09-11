Okiasi & Warriors’ Game of Life: Beasts carrying scars

Stephen Okiasi’s laugh is a deep, hearty, free-spirited burst, a sound that lights up courts and warms hearts like a Nile River dawn.

On The Game of Life podcast, he unfolds a story woven from loss, brotherhood, and an unbreakable love for basketball.

A two-time champion with the Kyambogo Warriors, a rebounding menace , a perimetre poet, and now a coach shaping young dreams, Okiasi is a living thread in Uganda’s basketball soul.

“Basketball gave me character, personality, reputation,” he said, his heart a furnace of resilience that fueled every rebound, every three.

This is a man who turned pain into purpose, proving he is, as he declares, “truly the game of life.”

Born in Kumi District, Eastern Uganda, Okiasi, 45, grew up in a family of seven, a bond tested by tragedy.

“My mom passed away in 1994 when I was 14,” he said, his voice a quiet anchor. “My dad in 2003, when I was in university.”

Basketball became that home

Basketball became his solace, a rebellion against a doctor’s warning that knee problems could cost him a leg.

“Somebody told me I shouldn’t involve myself in sports,” he recalled. “But I couldn’t stay away.”

Playing in secret, he found in the game a space to define himself, a court where pain gave way to purpose.

At Kyambogo College in Kampala, studying literature, Okiasi’s passion deepened alongside friend Shell Mapera.

“Basketball became an identity we did together,” he said, recalling how a casual game became a lifelong vow.

Glory, struggles with Warriors

The Kyambogo Warriors Basketball Club, born from the college’s close-knit community, became his home. “It was purely passion,” he explained.

“You built a family out of those people you played with. Betraying that family to join another team felt like betrayal.”

For 18 years, from 1999 to 2017, Okiasi gave his heart to the Warriors, driven by brotherhood over bursaries.

The road to glory was paved with heartbreak. Early seasons in topflight basketball brought crushing defeats.

“The losses could have broken us,” Okiasi admitted, recalling the 2007 finals, where the Warriors won the first two games against Falcons only to lose the series.

“It was a reality check,” he said. “We thought we’d made it before we crossed the line.”

Injuries in 2008 — his sprained ankle, teammates Brian Gumisiriza and Ronnie Kasewu sidelined — deepened the despair.

“It was helplessness,” he said. “You’re ready with all these lessons, and still you fall short.”

Okiasi (R) is defended by Isaac Afidra. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Championship winning years

Yet, these trials forged resilience. “Sharing that burden of loss brought us together,” said Okiasi, “we believed we could do this.” And do it they did.

The 2009 championship was a triumph born of scars. After the 2007/8 collapse, the Warriors, coached by Mandy Juruni, leaned on new blood — Abdullahi “Dulah” Ramadhan and Martin Okwako — whose energy meshed with Okiasi’s fire.

“Dulah was a moving comedian,” Okiasi said, chuckling. “But when the moment came, he delivered. He was the missing link we needed. He added that whiff."

That legendary dunk

In Game 5 against Power, with the series tied 2-2, the Warriors trailed by four in the fourth quarter.

Okiasi, defying his strapped knees, sparked a comeback with a ferocious dunk over Power’s towering defence, the rim rattling as the arena erupted.

His celebration — swinging his arms right, left, right again, then a defiant chest tap — unleashed his laugh, a thunderclap that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“It was a big statement,” he recalled. “You step on them and say, ‘I owned you now.’”

Dulah’s defensive tenacity and Okwaku’s industry fueled a furious rally, clinching the title in a hard-fought victory.

“We were beasts carrying so many scars,” Okiasi stated. “They killed our hopes in 2007. We said, ‘You can’t take that from us.’”

The 2012 championship showcased a deeper Warriors squad. Bolstered by Henry Malinga’s dominance in the paint, Ivan Enabu’s playmaking, and Kasewu’s silent lethality, they overwhelmed opponents.

Coach Juruni’s strategy — relentless fast breaks, Okiasi’s perimetre shooting, stretching defenses, and a suffocating press — proved unstoppable.

In the finals against DMark Power, the Warriors’ depth shone: Malinga’s double-doubles, Kasewu’s timely buckets, and Okiasi’s clutch threes secured a 3-1 series win. “We had a good person for every position,” said Okiasi.

City Oilers in, Warriors out

But the City Oilers’ rise from the lower division in 2013, fueled by abundant resources from Mandela Group and players to match the strategy and the purse shifted the landscape.

“After Warriors, no other team has ever won,” Okiasi emphasised. The Warriors, once a beacon of passion, were to several years later succumb to financial struggles that rendered them defunct, their legacy carried by alumni like Okiasi.

Injuries were Okiasi’s constant foe. His knees, perpetually strapped, were a battleground.

“I always had bad problems with the knees,” he explained. “But we just went to war.”

By 2016, his body wavered. Limited to eight minutes in a series playoff loss to UCU Canons, he bristled at a coach’s rigidity.

“It was disheartening,” he said of coach Sam Obol’s decision to keep him on the bench yet the team, according to Okiasi, could have done with some old heads on court.

Okiasi (C) during a timeout.

Transition to coaching, surprise return

Coaching in 2017 opened a new chapter. “It was exciting,” he said, though he found a generational shift. “The players weren’t built like we were.”

Clearly, the man still missed being on court. In 2019, Okiasi joined Old Timers, a lower-division team of retired ‘Warriors’.

A missed shot in a playoff game that could have secured Old Timers promotion, with three seconds left, still haunts him.

“I got the ball where I’m a predator,” he narrated. “I never miss there, but I missed.”

His friend Mapera’s words, echoing Michael Jordan, “He missed more than you ever missed”— eased the pain.

Now coaching at the International University of East Africa, Okiasi imparts hard-won lessons. “Basketball gave me character, personality, and reputation,” he said.

In a sport where funding falters — Fuba’s resources stretched thin, unable to save teams like the Warriors — Okiasi’s legacy endures.

Okiasi’s laugh, forged in Kumi’s communal nights, his dunks, his heart are the rhythm of Ugandan basketball, inspiring a new generation to chase their own game of life.

Discover Okiasi’s full story and more from other sporting and life legends, watch The Game of Life with Andrew Mwanguhya on YouTube.

Stephen Okiasi Fact File

Full name: Stephen Okiasi

Birthplace: Kumi, Uganda

Age: 45

Career: Played 18 years for Kyambogo Warriors (1999–2017); won championships in 2009 and 2012

Playing Style: Known as a “rebounding beast” and perimetre sniper; overcame chronic knee injuries

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Literature and English, Kyambogo College

Coaching: Transitioned to coaching in 2017; currently mentors at International University of East Africa

Signature Moments: Iconic 2009 dunk against Power; celebrated with right-left-right chest tap

Personal Life: Father of two – son and daughter. Maintains amicable co-parenting relationship