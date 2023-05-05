One more chance for City Oilers

If City Oilers is a soldier in the battlefield, there is only one bullet left in the magazine. And the unrelenting enemy is fast approaching, heavily armed.

Having failed to register a single win in the first three games, the Ugandan champions will be eliminated from the Basketball Africa League if they fail to beat Ferroviario da Beira on Friday.

Mandy Juruni’s charges are currently bottom of the six-team log with two must-win games to play, starting with Beira today and Cape Town Tigers to conclude the campaign on Saturday.

Losses to Petro de Luanda and Al Ahly were somewhat expected due to the gulf in class and experience between the two sides and the eight-time National Basketball League champions, but the manner in which Oilers lost to Guinea’s SLAC was a cause for concern.

“We have no choice but to win the last two games,” Juruni told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

“One bad game shouldn't take away all the good things we have done so far,” he added.

Still in our hands

Beira’s 82-76 win over Cape Town Tigers on Wednesday night left the Mozambique side on the verge of qualifying, and victory over Oilers will close the deal.

The oilers will have to defeat Beira and Cape Town to avoid any mathematics in the end.

“We came here to try and qualify for Kigali, and we still have that hope because it is all in our hands,” Juruni noted.

The team’s troubles have all started with sluggish starts to the games and failure to sustain scoring runs to stay in the fight.

With the bench contributing just 23 points in the first three games, it is the starting unit that has had to do all the work.

James Justice Jr. is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 20 points a game and coming off a game-high 30 points in the loss to SLAC.

Falando Jones is also averaging 19 points, but there will have to be points coming off the bench when the two take a breather.

Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Fayed Baale constitute the support cast off the bench but have struggled to impress, especially on offence.