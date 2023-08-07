Otto conquers Africa

Uganda Gazelles forward Jannon Otto left the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket 2023 stage with two accolades to highlight the team’s display in Kigali, Rwanda.

Otto first picked up her award after being named on the tournament’s best five and later received another award as the top scorer.

The small forward came up against teams that went physical to stop her throughout the tournament but still managed to put up big numbers every time she played.

She tallied 128 points in the six games Uganda played, averaging 21.3 to go with seven rebounds and two assists.

“I just want to thank my teammates; really, I feel like they are the ones behind the scenes,” Otto said after receiving her accolade.

With Otto’s performance, Uganda was able to defeat Senegal in the group phase of the competition and also went on to beat DR Congo in the quarterfinal qualifier to get into the top eight for the first time in the team’s history.

A 66-61 defeat to Rwanda in the quarters looked to have sucked life out of the Gazelles but they bounced back to clinch seventh place by demolishing Guinea in their last game in Kigali.

Untouchable D’Tigress

Nigeria continued with their run of success after defeating Senegal 84-74 in a tightly-contested final on Saturday.

D’Tigress, under the tutelage of Rena Wakama, marched to a fourth-straight title without dropping a game.

Ifunayo Okoro scored 16 points for D’Tigress, while Elizabeth Balogun and Okonkwo added 15 and 14, respectively.

Murjanatu Musa had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while tournament MVP Amy Okonkwo recorded 14 points on the night.

Senegal’s Cierra Dillard scored a game-high 19 points, picked four rebounds and dished out 10 assists but still ended up on the losing side, her only consolation being in making the best five.