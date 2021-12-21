Our Saviour beat Royals to ice NBL promotion cake

Our Saviour are the Division One champions and are back to the National Basketball League.

The Kikoni-based outfit defeated Tropical Royals 68-67 on Sunday to win the best-of-three final series 2-1.

Relegated to the lower division in 2019, Moses Okwera’s troops regroup and bounced back immediately after a nail-biting semifinal with RezLife Saints that they won 2-1.

Our Saviour took game one 65-60 and had the opportunity to close out the series on Saturday but the Royals were not going down without a fight.

Brian Rugyendo’s Royals levelled matters with a 73-67 win to force a decisive game.

The unusual Sunday downpour delayed the tip-off but Our Saviour were ready and got out of the blocks early, leading by 10 points (22-12) after the first quarter. The Royals dominated the second quarter to cut the deficit to two points (37-35).

There was a deathly silence when Andrew Sendaula fouled Allan Nandala with seconds left on the clock, but the latter could only convert for a 67-66 lead with time running out.

Elton Bakara got a lay up on the other end to restore Our Saviour’s lead with 20 seconds. It proved decisive.

Moses Mugisha led Our Saviour’s charge with a double double of 26 points and 12 rebounds while Davis Asiimwe added 13 points. Bakama contributed 11 points.