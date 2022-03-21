Our Saviour shock Blazers as title rivals UCU, Oilers win

After beating City Oilers in the opening game of the National Basketball League, Namuwongo Blazers earned the respect of many in basketball circles and are projected to challenge for this year’s championship.

They were, however, not expected to lose to debutants Our Saviour. But in sport, anything can happen. The Blazers were left heads in hands after a 61-59 loss on Saturday at YMCA, Wandegeya.

What was expected to be a routine win for the Blazers took a twist as Our Saviour competed and kept the game within reach, eventually edging it.

Joseph Wacha converted two free throws with 1.24 seconds left on the clock to close the gap to a single point (56-57). Moses Mugisha then went to the line and converted one of two to level matters with 17 seconds left on the clock.

The Blazers were still in it and head coach Steven Nyeko called for a time-out, drew a play but when action resumed, Collins Kasujja was called for an unsportsmanlike foul on Wacha. The guard made no mistake with both free throws to give Our Saviour a 61-59 lead.

Richard Ongom received the ball from the inbound but could not connect from three-point range and Our Saviour registered the first upset of the fresh season.

The newcomers had led 16-13 to end the first quarter but the Blazers limited them to just eight points in the second quarter and led 29-27 at the half.

The Blazers edged the third frame 24-13 but Our Saviour had the last laugh by taking the fourth 17-13.

Moses Mugisha led Our Saviour with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Henry Ssebagala and Steven Wokorach added 13 and 10 points, while Saidi Amisi and Paul Odong scored 14 and 10 points and were the only Blazers with double figures.

Oilers, UCU cruise

Champions City Oilers made light work of KCCA Panthers while UCU Canons ran over newly-promoted Tropical Royals in one-way traffic affairs.

Jimmy Enabu and Ceasar Kizito led the Oilers with 18 and 16 points in an 80-46 blowout for their first win in two games. The Canons had five players in double figures as they pummelled the Royals 80-36.

Fayed Bale led with 16, Kevin Kasobya had 15 while Caesar Adoke, Cranmer Wamala and Peter Sifuna had 10 each. Fadhil Chuma and Titus Lual gathered 14 and 12 rebounds.

National B-Ball League