Our Saviour targets NBL stability

It took Our Saviour three seasons to bounce back to the National Basketball League after they were relegated in 2019.

The Christian-founded club had previously spent four seasons in the top division after earning promotion in 2015.

Now into their second season back in the big time, the team is keen to have an even longer run after finishing ninth last season.

They are doing a decent thus far after picking up their fifth consecutive win following Wednesday evening’s 65-53 win over Ndejje University Angels at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

The result improved Our Saviour to a 6-3 record and fifth in the standings ahead of Friday’s penultimate first round encounter against DMark Power at Lugogo.

“I give Jesus thanks and praise for how well we have been playing, we have bonded together off the court with ministry work and on the court performing as a team,” club president Martin Kelly told the Daily Monitor.

Kelly, who returned to the country from the US and has matured as a player, has been key in that five-game run most notably in last weekend’s 61-55 win over the UCU Canons.

The guard chipped in with eight points against Ndejje on a day Moses Mugisha led with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds while Joseph Wacha and Henry Ssebagala added 11 and 10 points respectively.

Kelly is now keen on building the team both on and off the court having added a women’s side, Our Saviour Banyabo, in the second tier women’s Division One to the organisation.

“We now have two clubs under our ministry with . So we want to stabilize both teams, grow our ministry and believe the boys can be a playoff team that can get past the first round,” Kelly added.

Those ambitions will further be tested this evening when they play a Power outfit that is aiming to conclude the first round on a winning note.

The Timothy Odeke-coached side have had an indifferent start to the season and occupy eighth spot with a 4-6 record.

National Basketball League



Results

A1 Challenge 45-53 Nabisunsa

Our Saviour 65-53 Ndejje University Angels