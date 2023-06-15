Pair expect better second round in bid to stop City Oilers run

When the second round of the National Basketball League tips off on Friday, City Oilers will still be unbeaten and looking to march through the remainder of the season and land a ninth straight title.

The eight-time champions were untouchable in the first round, cruising to an 11-0 run to finish top of the log with maximum points (22).

That and more is what head coach Mandy Juruni will be expecting from his troops at the business end of the season as his troops look to defend their title.

"We need to get some guys going. A lot of players were struggling to play to their expected levels," Juruni told Score.

City Oilers added some key pieces to the team at the start of the season, and these managed to fit in straight away to carry the team.

Titus Lual, Fayed Baale and Michael Ngut were the three new pieces that left a mark on the first round, while Ruai Luak's return from a stint in Russia gave the team offense.

Lual ended the first round as the most efficient player in the division, while Luak was second on the scoring charts.

"Our performance was good and bad. In some games, we really looked good, playing good basketball and playing together, yet in some games, we were the exact opposite," Juruni noted.

"Second round should be a lot better than the first."

Titans want to be better

Hot on Oilers' heels were KIU Titans, who recovered from a 79-51 loss to the champions in the season opener to end the round second on the log.

Julius Lutwama's charges went on an eight-win streak before falling to UCU Canons, and their 9-2 record was enough to put them second.

Making the finals is the ultimate target for the university side, and Lutwama expects improvements in the second round.

"We'll have to improve otherwise we risk being just a good team on paper," Lutwama said.

On paper, the Titans have the team that can challenge the Oilers, having added Saidi Amisi, Peter Obleng, Innocent Ochera, Collins Kasujja and Brian Opiyo to the team that lost to Namuwongo Blazers in last season's semi-finals.

With the core from last season, which features Stanley Mugerwa, Joseph Chuma, Edgar Munaba and Isaiah Ater Mabeny, the Kansanga-based outfit have the human resource to put up a fight.

Blazers still here

The exodus of players from the Namuwongo Blazers at the end of last season spelt doom for last year's runners-up but Stephen Nyeko and his new troops were able to negotiate the first round with a respectable 8-3 record and in third place.

And with the transfer window still open, Nyeko revealed to Score that a few additions to the team should be expected.

"We are looking to expand our squad and make the most out of the transfer window," Nyeko said.

The Blazers added experience to their team in the shape of Geoffrey Soro and Michael Makiadi, while Peter Cheng turned out to be the season's revelation.

The South Sudanese forward led scorers, averaging 19.5 points in the first 11 games of the season.

"For us, it was a developmental first round with lots to learn and the team to gel, given the exodus of players we had," Nyeko noted.

The transfer window will play a big part in determining the fortunes of the teams challenging the Oilers for the championship.

KIU are confident with the tools available, while the Blazers will require more personnel to stretch their depth.

National Basketball League

Top five

City Oilers (11-0) -22 points

KIU Titans (9-2) -20 points

Namuwongo Blazers (8-3) -19 points

UCU Canons (7-4) -18 points