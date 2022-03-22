Power aim to stay perfect in National Basketball League

Power are are unscathed after two games of the National Basketball League regular season. They have defeated Falcons and KIU Titans for a 2-0 record and lie sixth on the 13-team log with four points.

In the mix

The five-time champions return to action tonight in a clash with KCCA Panthers at the MTN Arena, Lugogo. If their 63-62 win exposed weaknesses to work on for Power, the win over KIU brought out more areas to be addressed going forward. You don’t turn over the ball 30 times and win a ball game often but Power got away with it against the Titans on Friday.

They relied on Geoffrey Soro’s double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for their second victory and will hope for a similar display from the centre.

Good straight

The Panthers, meanwhile, started their campaign with victory over newly promoted Victoria University Sharing but have since lost two in a row for a 1-2 record.

Brian Wathum’s charges have since gone on to lose 58-50 to Ndejje Angels and were pummelled 80-46 by defending champions City Oilers over the weekend.

Having played a game more than their opponents, the Panthers are tied with Power on four points and lie fourth on the log.

Rangers hungry

In the ladies’ category, KIU Rangers will be looking to maintain their good start to the season when they face bottom side Nkumba Lady Marines.

The Rangers opened the season with a 69-63 victory over KCCA Leopards in what was the first upset of the season and defeated A1 Challenge 61-55 over the weekend to stay third on the log with a 2-0 record and four points.

THE FUBA NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE