Power delight in nervy win over UPDF

Dmark Power defeated UPDF Tomahawks 60-53 Saturday evening at YMCA, Wandegeya, to improve to an 8-7 record, but it is the manner of the win that will both excite and worry the club.

It was the kind of game where only the result was a positive, and the five-time champions will take that.

“We needed a win, and we know the performance could have been better,” veteran Isaac Afidra told Daily Monitor after the game.

The two sides struggled to execute on offence in the first half of the game, ad at the end of the first quarter; Power held a two-point advantage (9-7).

The Tomahawks stepped up on defence and limited Power to six points in the second quarter as the two sides fired blanks on offence.

UPDF led 17-15 going into the halftime break, but the two sides were tied at 45 after regulation time and had to be separated in overtime.

Elvis Ssentongo and Puati Kikomba led the charge in overtime as Power edged the frame 15-8 to win their eighth game of the season.

Kikomba put up a Player of the Game performance with 17 points and 20 rebounds, while Ssentongo added 10 points, including a big three down the stretch in overtime.

Elvis Mpeti also recorded 10 points to go with nine rebounds.

For UPDF, Andrew Gang was the only player to score in double figures, fouling out with 10 points and six rebounds.

National Basketball League

Results

W -JT L. Jaguars 67-45 Magic Stormers

M -Nam Blazers 68-57 KIU Titans

M -Ndejje 74-72 JKL Dolphins

W -Nkumba 54-89 JKL

M -Our Savior 64-47 Rezlife

W -KCCA 66-63 Miracle