Primary schools hoops roll into semis

Catch them young is sometimes a misused phrase. But with the talent exhibited by youngsters at the Fuba Youth Mini basketball tournament for primary schools, it is safe to say the future is in good hands.

Now into its third edition, the tournament, which attracted more than 10 schools at the start, has now rolled into the home stretch, with semifinals tipping off next weekend.

As the last four from the three categories (U-13 boys, U-13 girls and U-11 mixed) prepare to engage big gears, everything is at stake. These youngsters are playing for more than just the present, but the future.

Currently, a number have been spotted by secondary schools and bursaries and scholarships await them. In short, there is everything to break a sweat for.

Patricia Ayebare, the commissioner youth and mini basketball at Fuba, looks forward with hope and optimism.

“Most of us found basketball in high school. Today we want to change things and our main target is creating a platform where these children compete against their actual age mates. We are also building a pool of young players which feeds straight into the secondary schools (USSSA) games.

“Also, we are creating opportunities for league players who eventually want to be coaches and referees; this is the perfect platform for them to start from,” she adds.

In the Boys U-13 category, Beautiful Beginnings, Nation Changers, Hill Preparatory and MST Junior School went through. Nation Changers, Watoto, Hill Preparatory and Sir Apollo qualified for the Girls' U-13 category while the U-11 mixed (girls and boys) semis shall have Beautiful Beginnings, Hill Preparatory and MST Junior School. Nation Changers and St. Patrick Kira, whose game was postponed last weekend, shall also face off to determine the winner to complete the semifinal draw.

Peter Otim, coaching Beautiful Beginnings, was ecstatic about his chargers' progression in the Boys U-13 and U-11 Mixed categories, despite being debutants.

“It's a reward for the hard work we have put in. We are happy but again we are keeping our eye on the semis next weekend,” he said.

Quarter final results

Boys U-13

Nation Changers 45-43 City Parents

Hill Preparatory 20-00 Bright Parents

MST Jr School 26-25 Sir Apollo Kaggwa

Twinbrooks 15-22 Beautiful Beginnings

Girls U-13

Nation Changers 42-17 City Parents

Watoto 21-06 Twinbrooks

Hill Preparatory 21-10 MST Jr School

Beautiful Beginnings 16-21 Sir Apollo

U-11 Mixed

Beautiful Beginnings 20-00 Bright Parents

Hill Preparatory 23-07 Twinbrooks