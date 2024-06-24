Relegation now a reality for Power

The relegation monster is staring Dmark Power right in the face. A lot will have to work in the five-time champions’ favour for them to stay in the National Basketball League beyond this season.

Following a disappointing 81-77 overtime loss to Our Savior Saturday night, Power are left with one bullet in their chamber and cannot afford to shoot and miss.

Their clash with Livingstone on June 30 will decide whether they stay in the top flight or join six-time champions Falcons in Division One.

Saturday’s defeat was brutal in many ways, leading by as many as 23 and giving away that advantage in the fourth quarter. Moses Mugisha’s corner three at buzzer tied the game to force overtime and Timothy Odeke’s charges ran out of steam to lose and remain in the red zone.

“We were careless with possession and gave them a chance back in the game,” Odekesaid after the loss, which came after Livingstone’s shock 57-45 win over UCU Canons.

With games running out, Power must, for starters, defeat Livingstone on Sunday to move to seven wins. That will leave them tied on seven wins with Livingstone.

Power assistant coach Brian Namake.

JKL fell 81-76 to Namuwongo Blazers on Sunday and still have tough encounters to come, against JT Jaguars and KIU Titans to conclude their regular season business and results from there will very much have a bearing on Power’s status.

Should Power fail to beat Livingstone and JKL lose all three games, the 2011 champions would go down, considering JKL have a better head-to-head between the two sides. JKL defeated Power 72-46 in the second round, having lost the first meeting 72-64.

Odeke added that: “We still have a game to play and we'll focus on that and hopefully, the other results go our way.”

In a game Power looked comfortable and ended up losing, Clinton Omondi’s double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds could easily be forgotten. Geoffrey Soro’s 19 points and seven rebounds are decent numbers but his turnover down the stretch was costly.

Veteran Isaac Afidra had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists on the night.

Power will need more than a win in the end, including prayers, but snubbed Our Savior’s customary prayer session at the end of the game, choosing to walk away with heads in hands pondering their next move.

National Basketball League

Results

Women

JT L. Jaguars 109-29 K’la University

KIU Rangers 100-35 Nabisunsa

UCU L. Canons 50-38 A1 Challenge

Men

JKL 76-81 Nam Blazers