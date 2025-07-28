Robinson, Asinde deliver statement win for Gazelles

The Uganda national women's basketball team - Gazelles - earned a statement win and a direct ticket to the Fiba Women’s Afrobasket quarterfinals following a 73-70 win over Senegal Monday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Paige Robinson made the difference for coach Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges down the stretch to force overtime and eventually get over the line for a second straight victory.

Having defeated Guinea 88-51 to start their campaign on Sunday, Uganda needed victory against Senegal to top Group C.

Senegal had demolished Guinea 92-48 in the opener but a direct ticket to the quarters depended on Monday’s result.

The start was sluggish for the Gazelles and Senegal led 9-0 early in the opening quarter. Uganda, however, recovered to lead by a point (17-16) after the first quarter.

Claire Lamunu and Hope Akello were dominant as the Gazelles took the second frame 20-12 to lead by nine at halftime.

The 11-time champions returned for the second half with more control and dominated the boards to limit Uganda’s transition offence.

By the time the third frame elapsed, Senegal, led by point guard Cierra Dillard, had the momentum and a four-point lead (49-45).

The fourth frame was well contested but looked destined to end in Senegal’s favour until Robinson stepped up for a three off a dribble to level matters with 25 seconds left on the clock.

Uganda, led by Robinson, outscored Senegal 12-9 in overtime to close the contest and punch their quarterfinal ticket.

Four threes

Robinson knocked down four threes to end the game with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Gazelles while team captain Jane Asinde recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Hope Akello shot three-for-five from downtown as she recorded 15 points and six rebounds while Lamunu had 10 points and four rebounds.

Dillard and Yacine Diop scored 15 and 13 points respectively for Senegal but Uganda came up with big plays down the stretch to record another big win against the West African giants.

It is the second time that Uganda has defeated Senegal, having earned a hard-fought 85-83 victory in the last Afrobasket held in 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda will now break off as the second and third placed teams in all groups go through classification games to qualify for the quarters.

Having finished seventh in the last edition, the Gazelles have eyes on making the semis this time round, and that means an automatic place at the next Afrobasket plus a chance to compete for a World Cup slot.

2025 Fiba Women’s Afrobasket

Result