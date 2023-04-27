Royal dance for City Oilers at BAL

The time has come. The wait is over.

City Oilers will finally play in the Basketball Africa League, and their debut is tonight against Angola’s Petro de Luanda in Cairo, Egypt.

Having missed out on the first two editions of the tournament, Oilers kicked the BAL door open to participate in Season Three.

And the target is now clear, win as many games as possible to qualify for the latter stages of the tournament.

“We know the kind of competition we are up against, and we have to be at our best,” tactician Mandy Juruni said.

Germaine Roebuck Jr., William Ngor, Fallando Jones, and James Justice Jr. are the reinforcements that were made by Juruni and the team’s success will largely hinge on their output.

Seasoned campaigners like Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba, alongside recruits Titus Lual and Fayed Baale must provide the proper support to the four.

Tricky start

The Ugandan champions might be required to win at least three games to be in the picture for May’s playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda.

And the first two games could not have been more significant for Oilers.

Thursday’s clash with Petro should paint a clear picture of the level and standards the Oilers must maintain to continue rubbing shoulders with the continent’s best.

The Angolan champions have been on an upward trajectory since Season One, finishing third in 2021 and second in 2022.

And having recruited Ater Majok, who was part of US Monastir’s title-winning run last, and with senior players like Carlos Morais, Petro is one of the teams to watch in the conference.

After Petro, Oilers will face hosts Al Ahly in another tough encounter.

Cape Town Tigers, Ferroviario da Beira and SLAC are the other opponents that will be fighting to be in the top four.

After a 15-game schedule in Cairo, the top four teams will progress to the playoffs, and that is what is at stake for Oilers.

Basketball Africa League

Nile Conference - Thursday

SLAC vs. Cape Town -5pm