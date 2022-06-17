Rwanda complete double over Uganda to qualify for Afrobasket

For the second time, Rwanda made light work of Uganda in the U18 FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers.

A 72-59 loss to the neighbors extinguished Uganda’s chances of making it to the continental showpiece with just one game left.

Now on three wins and six points and still a game to play, Rwanda cannot be touched by either Tanzania or Uganda.

Uganda recovered from a sloppy start to the game to make it a contest.

With both teams tied at 33 after the first two quarters, Uganda struggled for offence in the second half and Rwanda ran away with the victory.

Marvin Jesse Okurut, Samuel Ola and Emmanuel Omara scored 13, 11 and 10 points respectively but those were not enough as Uganda fought to stay alive in the tournament.

Rwanda’s Dick Sano was too much for the Junior Silverbacks and had 15 points by halftime, he went on to record 21 by full time and marched that with 11 rebounds to get the visitors’ over the line.

In the ladies’ category, Rwanda came from a ten-point deficit to force overtime but gave it away.

Tanzania went on to complete the double over Rwanda and are still in it ahead of their final clash with Uganda.

Samuel Ola (C) of Uganda focuses on the basket as he faces challenge from Meddy Bahizi (L) and Chandelier Twizeyimama Cyiza Nshuti (R) of Rwanda during the U-18 FIBA Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers that Rwanda won 72-59 at Lugogo indoor stadium.

The Junior Gazelles can move a step closer to qualificatiom with victory over Rwanda this evening.

The top ranked team after the tournament will get a direct ticket to the U18 Afrobaaket Championship.





Thursday results

M -Rwanda 72-59 Uganda

W -Tanzania 86-79 Rwanda





Friday

W -Rwanda vs. Uganda -4pm

M -Tanzania vs. Uganda -7pm