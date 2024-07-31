S. Sudan “no longer a secret” as they face USA in rematch

The USA men national basketball team’s biggest defeat at the Olympics came at the Athens 2004 Games in Greece, then falling to Puerto Rico 92-73 in the group stage.

America did regroup and go on to settle for bronze in one of just three Games editions they have participated in and not won gold.

Incidentally, it is Puerto Rico that South Sudan - USA’s next opponents at the Paris 2024 on Wednesday night - beat for their Olympics debut.

Now, do not arrest yourself reading too much into that. We are talking 20 years ago since that heavy defeat for the USA happened.

Plus, that loss to South Sudan was also Puerto Rico’s first return to the Games since 2004.

For Wednesday’s clash, we are talking about the world’s undisputed number one basketball nation - with 16 Olympic gold medals in 19 appearances to their name - against the world’s youngest country at the Paris Olympics.

South Sudan did not even exist 13 years ago. But one thing the world can expect when the Games' most successful team meet the Olympics debutants is competition.

Praise from LeBron, Durant



The Bright Stars showed that in their history making 90-79 win over Puerto Rico last Sunday, where Carlik Jones led with 19 points and former NBA player Marial Shayok added another 15.

“It means a lot just to be here,” forward Majok Deng said. “It was a surreal moment and emotional in a way too because to raise your flag at that stage means everything and that’s what we’re fighting for.”

They had earlier shown their hunger and drive even more in their Olympics exhibition match against their Wednesday opponents, the USA, only losing to them by a point in the 101-100 defeat.



And if the USA - who brushed aside Serbia 110-84 in their Paris 2024 opener - woke up to their earlier game against South Sudan late, coach Steve Kerr’s men will know better this time round.

“They’ve (South Sudan) built up who they are right now and having an opportunity to represent their country in the Olympics is amazing,” said USA’s three-time Olympic champion, Kevin Durant, ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Durant’s sentiment was echoed by LeBron James, who expressed his pride in former team-mate - South Sudanese Wenyen Gabriel

“(I) have great memories of him being part of the Lakers. Always proud of everything he does.”

South Sudan players celebrate a victory.

South Sudan, who qualified for the Olympics by finishing as the best African team at the World Cup last year, are aware of USA's renewed focus since their last meeting.

“We’re not a secret anymore,” admitted the Bright Stars coach, Royal Ivey, after their victory over Puerto Rico.

Triumph over adversity

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country on July 11, 2011 after gaining independence from Sudan, with whom they had been involved in a civil war for decades.

The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBF) was established about the same time, but did not become a member of Fiba until 2013. They played their first official game in 2017, losing to Egypt 87-76.

The Bright Stars have already made huge strides post-independence, reaching the quarter-finals of Fiba AfroBasket 2021 and qualifying for the World Cup 2023.

It is at the World Cup 2023 that they earned the Paris 2024 ticket as the highest-placed African team at the tournament ( 17th).

The above milestones would not have been possible without one of their own, the former Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Lakers and Chicago Bulls star Luol Deng.

Deng was elected president of the SSBF in 2019 and set about continuing the work he had started with his foundation since 2005.

No matter what happens on Wednesday night, every move will be a new mark for the Bright Stars back home and all over the world.