Seiko moves within striking distance of NBA Gold

There are many ways to skin a cat that is the richest basketball league in the world – the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The most obvious path is to play basketball in elementary school and take the path to High School then College in the USA.

After that, players enter the NBA Draft and get selected.

Then, there is a longer route taken by many international players who play elsewhere before entering the draft. There are other ways.

One of those is playing the NBA Summer League and the G-League. You can use this springboard to make it to the big time.

Ugandan guard Adam Seiko is taking this road. On Monday, he inked a summer league contract with the seven-time NBA champions.

If Seiko impresses there, he could get a chance to play in the NBA. By being given a chance to play there is in itself an endorsement.

During his time at San Diego University, the Silverback averaged 5.8 points but shot 45.8 percent behind the 3-point arc.

To many analysts, this makes him a good fit for a Warriors organization that values the 3-ball.

He would have ranked second in Division I (behind the 48.2 percent by New Orleans guard Jordan Johnson) if he had enough attempts.

There is so much Warriors coach Steve Kerr would want to see in Seiko who might mirror him in many ways.

Kerr, selected 50th in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, went on to have a stellar career that brought five NBA titles – three with Chicago Bulls and two with San Antonio Spurs.

Himself a three-point shooter, played 15 seasons in the NBA – and retired as the all-time NBA leader in single-season three-point shooting percentage and career three-point shooting percentage.

Seiko, also a steely defender, has played for the Ugandan national basketball team, the Silverbacks, at the African Championship.

The 2023 NBA Summer League will be played at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas from July 7-17 2023.

Warriors, Summer League champions in 2013, will open their campaign against Sacramento Kings next Monday before facing Charlotte Hornets two days later.

Many players have come out of this off-season tournament to make the NBA.

Adam Seiko

Nationality: USA/Uganda

Born: February 27, 1998 (age 25 years)

Height: 1.91 m (6ft 3in)

Weight: 95kg

Role: Guard

High School: Sierra Canyon High School

2017-2023: San Diego University Aztecs