Silverbacks, again, too broke for WC qualifiers

Handicap. Sserunjogi’s Fuba is perpetually broke. PHOTO/J. BATANUDDE

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The most recent financial handicap was at the Afrobasket championship in Kigali, Rwanda, in August when the team only left a few days to the start of the tournament and made headlines for lacking sufficient funds for their stay across the border.

The local basketball federation, Fuba, and the men’s national team, the Silverbacks, have cut quite a unique identity for the themselves –  the seemingly inherent ability to be cash-strapped before every major basketball campaign.
The Silverbacks are scheduled to play Mali, Cape Verde and Nigeria between Friday and Sunday in the first window of the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers in Angola.

