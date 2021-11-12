Silverbacks confident despite missing faces

Another mission: Silverbacks lit up Kigali with a quarterfinal finish at the Afrobasket Finals earlier this year. PHOTO/FIBA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Uganda is in pool A alongside Mali, Nigeria and Cape Verde and will play the three sides between November 26 and 28.

The Silverbacks start training today ahead of the first round of the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers that is slated for later this month.

