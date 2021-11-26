Silverbacks face Mali in WC qualifiers

The Silverbacks at the OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa yesterday before connecting to Angola.  Photo / Courtsey. 

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The federation sent out a communication on Tuesday that the team had pulled out of the qualifiers due to lack of funds for the trip but later alerted the players that the trip was back on after a meeting with sports ministry Denis Hamson Obua.

The Silverbacks will have no time to digest the fact that they were out of the tournament for a few hours and back in it after Fuba managed to secure funds for the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.