Silverbacks focused on next task

Tournaments like the Fiba Afrobasket 2025 require teams to have a very short memory. There is hardly any time to celebrate a win or sulk about a loss.

The action must go on. And that is the kind of situation the Silverbacks find themselves in right now following their 35-point defeat to Senegal on Tuesday.

All focus must now shift to yet another tough encounter with Mali on Thursday as George Galanopoulos and his charges look to get off the mark and put themselves in a position to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Mali, today’s opponent, fell 74-59 to Egypt but are third on the log with a better points difference compared to Uganda.

“We have to just come out strong and play with a lot of heart, a lot of togetherness and really show the spirit of Ugandan basketball,” team captain Robinson Opong said ahead of the game.

“Coming off a loss like this (88-53 to Senegal) means we have a lot to improve,” he added.

The Silverbacks were totally dominated by Senegal in the opener, with the size difference giving the 2021 bronze medalists an edge in the paint.

The West African side outrebounded Uganda 67-38 and got 24 points off turnovers in what turned out to be an easy victory.

“We know we have what it takes to win games and it’s now about locking in and knowing what we need to do offensively and defensively,” Opong revealed.

“I am looking forward to the next games.”

To stand a chance of progressing to the next stage, Uganda must finish top of Group D to get an automatic place in the quarterfinals.

The second and third placed teams have to go through a qualification game to the quarterfinals while the last team in the group is eliminated.

Deng Geu and Jonathan Komagum were some of Uganda’s top performers against Senegal, with the former scoring 17 points while the latter got eight points and 14 rebounds.

Jacksen Moni also marked his Silverbacks debut by scoring 10 points and picking five rebounds.

More of the same from the trio will be expected against Mali for Uganda to have a chance in the remaining two group games.

Fiba Afrobasket 2025

Playing Thursday

Group D

Uganda vs. Mali, 2.30pm