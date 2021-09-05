Silverbacks leave with heads high

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

The Silverbacks bowed out of the Fiba Afrobasket Championship Thursday night but will leave with their heads held high.

Uganda reached the quarterfinals for their best-ever finish at the championship and head coach George Galanopoulos is more than happy with the team’s outing.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose after you expected that you were going to win,” Galanopoulos said after the game Thursday night.

“This group went into the game believing they were going to win but sometimes you don’t get what you want. I’m extremely happy to be part of this group.”

The Silverbacks only had four days of training before their opening day 93-55 loss to Senegal and Galanopoulos believes with better preparations things could have turned out different.

“We didn’t have much time together before the tournament and I’m excited by how we performed,”

Robinson Opong, who drained six threes as Uganda eliminated Nigeria to reach the quarterfinals, also shares the same sentiments with his coach.

The Canada-based guard said that a proper training camp before the biggest tournament on the continent would have given the Silverbacks a better chance of competing for the top places. “I think we did the best that we could with the amount of preparation that we had,” said Opong.

“Hopefully we will prepare better for the World Cup Qualifiers,” he added.

Opong believes the Silverbacks have exhibited the potential they have to challenge top teams on the continent.

“I think everyone saw what we can do. We need create chemistry now,” he said.

Uganda ended with a 2-3 record including a memorable win over Nigeria.