Silverbacks pick positives from poor Afrobasket show

The Silverbacks returned to Uganda on Tuesday following a shambolic display in the Fiba Afrobasket in Angola.

Uganda lost all three of their Group D games and finished bottom of the pool. The results saw George Galanopoulos’ charges eliminated.

A 77-64 defeat to Egypt compounded Uganda’s misery in the competition, having earlier fallen to Senegal and Mali.

Despite the losses, Galanopoulos was happy with the team’s resilience in the continental competition.

“We have fighters in this group, and that is the spirit we must carry into the next time we step onto the court,” the American tactician said.

“Regardless of the results, I feel we battled. Nobody stepped onto the court thinking we were already out of it.

“We followed the process and the game plan, and I believe we were better than the last time. The kids have grown since the first game and even from the first day of camp. The results didn't show it, but I am proud of the progress we've made.”

Serious issues

Having finished sixth at Afrobasket in 2021, 15th place is not how far off the Silverbacks were expected to drop.

Some of the key figures of the team were a no-show in Angola, leaving Galanopoulos with only a handful of players to work with.

Uganda only had 10 players for the tournament and paid the price when size and depth were needed against their well-prepared opponents.

Forwards Ishmail Wainright and Arthur Kaluma were initially part of the team summoned but didn't turn up for the 10-day training camp held in Johannesburg, South Africa. In the end, they did not turn up at all.

Christopher Mubiru is another player who was summoned but failed to make the trip.

As if going into the tournament with 10 players wasn't enough bad new, debutant Jacksen Moni suffered an injury in the opening game and was ruled out of the next games.

The 10 points scored against Senegal turned out to be Moni’s last contribution as Uganda was then left with just nine players to work with against Mali and Egypt.

“It’s a tough result for us but I promise you, the next Afrobasket, Ugandan basketball will make a lot of noise,” Jonathan Komagum, one of Uganda’s stand out performers, revealed after the loss to Egypt.

Deng Geu was Uganda’s best player in the tournament, averaging 22 points. Team captain Robinson Opong averaged 12 points in the three games played.

Fiba Afrobasket 2025

Uganda’s results

Senegal 88-53 Uganda

Uganda 72-85 Mali

Egypt 77-64 Uganda