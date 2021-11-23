Silverbacks pull out of World Cup qualifiers 

Another mission: Silverbacks lit up Kigali with a quarterfinal finish at the Afrobasket Finals earlier this year. PHOTO/FIBA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Fuba President Nasser Sserunjogi confirmed this in a press statement released yesterday after confirmation that Uganda, through the National Council of Sports (NCS), does not have the required funds for the team to make the trip.

The Uganda men’s basketball team, Silverbacks will play no part in the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers that start Friday in Benguela, Angola.

