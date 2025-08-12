Silverbacks ready to roar at Afrobasket

After completing a 10-day training camp in South Africa, the Silverbacks are now focused on scaling greater heights at the Fiba Afrobasket in Luanda, Angola.

Uganda open their campaign against Senegal and will be looking to improve on their sixth-place finish from the last edition held in 2021.

“We want to win. We have enough to win and I am very motivated, I don’t think there is any doubt from the guys that we can go out there and compete at a very high level,” new team captain Robinson Opong said ahead of the tournament.

He added: “We are relentless. We fight and we are not going to back down against anyone. We are going to use everything we have in our toolbox to give ourselves a chance to win games.”

Head Coach George Galanopoulos had his charges in South Africa for 10 days, something that didn't happen four years ago when the team played at Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

Back then, in the middle of a Covid-19 lockdown, the Silverbacks barely trained. But that did not stop the team from upsetting Nigeria en route to finishing sixth.

The ten days in South Africa focused on sharpening plays, building chemistry, and refining execution.

“This is an exciting, balanced group. We’ve got shooters, size, dynamic wings, and high-IQ players,” said Galanopoulos.

The Silverbacks will have to do without Ishmail Wainright, who pulled out on the last minute.

With Arthur Kaluma also missing the tournament, Opong will be the person carrying the team, alongside Deng Geu. Jonathan Komagum and Emmanuel Womala are some of the other key figures on the team.

Tejan Rugete, who led the Junior Silverbacks to gold in the Fiba U18 Zone V Championship last year, is among the new faces on the senior team.

Action for Uganda starts against Senegal today before taking on Mali on August 14. A zone V clash against Egypt on August 16 will then conclude Group D business for Uganda.

Sponsored by betPawa, Silverbacks players will pocket Shs150, 000 for every win registered at Afrobasket.

Tunisia are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2021, defeating Côte d'Ivoire in the final. Senegal won the bronze medal in Kigali.

Fiba Afrobasket 2025

Group D: Senegal, Egypt, Uganda, Mali

Playing Tuesday

Uganda vs. Senegal, 2pm