Silverbacks recover to defeat Cape Verde 

After a shabby display against Mali in their opening game of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Benguela, Angola on Friday night, the Silverbacks bounced back for a 77-74 victory over Cape Verde Saturday night.

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

  • The Silverbacks paid the price for their inadequate preparations and fell 76-66 to the West Africans in the opener.

The Silverbacks paid the price for their inadequate preparations and fell 76-66 to the West Africans in the opener.
The team, which was out of the tournament last Tuesday due to lack of government funding and back in it the next day, only left Uganda on Thursday morning and arrived in Angola with hours to the game.

