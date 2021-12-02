Prime

Silverbacks still stuck in Angola

Uganda's national basketball team, Silverbacks. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

  • The group of players going back to Europe and the US were not affected and have already returned to their respective clubs

The National men’s basketball team, Silverbacks is still stuck in Angola four days after completing the first window of the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers. Uganda played her last game against Nigeria on Sunday night and the team was scheduled to leave the following day.

