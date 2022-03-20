Breaking News: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah dies in Seattle
Soro stars as Power edge past KIU Titans
What you need to know:
Both Power and KIU exhibited the gap in quality between them and the teams projected to fight for the title
Geoffrey Soro registered a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds as Power defeated KIU Titans on Friday night at the MTN Arena, Lugogo.
The centre was too big for KIU and made five of eight attempts inside the paint, added two threes from four attempts to walk away with the Tusker Lite Player of the Game medal.
Both Power and KIU exhibited the gap in quality between them and the teams projected to fight for the title. The game attracted a smaller crowd compared to opening night and action on court left a lot to be desired. KIU struggled to score and will probably struggle a lot more as the season unfolds. They could barely score from around the rim and only got 16 points inside the Power paint.
Show of inconsistency
Henry Okoth, who buried six threes against UCU Canons, only got two this time round and that was it as he ended the game on just six points.
Dickson Asiku and Innocent Ochera came off the bench to score 12 and 10 points respectively for Bernice Ankunda’s side as they recorded a second win in as many games. It is two losses in two games for the Titans. Michael Othieno led KIU with 16 points while Joseph Chuma got 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Action returns today with Falcons looking to bounce back against Ndejje Angels having lost their opening game of the season to Power last Saturday.