Soro stars as Power edge past KIU Titans 

Geoffrey Soro registered a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds as Power defeated KIU Titans on Friday night at the MTN Arena, Lugogo.

The centre was too big for KIU and made five of eight attempts inside the paint, added two threes from four attempts to walk away with the Tusker Lite Player of the Game medal.

Both Power and KIU exhibited the gap in quality between them and the teams projected to fight for the title. The game attracted a smaller crowd compared to opening night and action on court left a lot to be desired. KIU struggled to score and will probably struggle a lot more as the season unfolds. They could barely score from around the rim and only got 16 points inside the Power paint.