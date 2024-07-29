Sweeps galore in NBL quarterfinals

KIU Titans completed their National Basketball League quarterfinal sweep of the JT Jaguars Sunday evening at YMCA, Wandegeya to become the third team to reach the semifinals.

With a comfortable 57-41 victory in Game Two of the three-game series, the Titans joined defending champions City Oilers and 2022 losing finalists Namuwongo Blazers in the last four.

Having won Game One 60-51 on July 13, KIU wasted no time wrapping up the series following a 15-day hiatus that was occasioned by head coach Julius Lutwama’s travel to Germany with the Uganda Gazelles for a training camp.

Kasereka Tembo shot five-for-12 from the field to record a game-high 14 points on the day while Peter Obleng posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Juf Mpiya scored 12, gathered nine rebounds and dished out four assists for the Kansanga based side to ensure there would be no decider in the series.

The Titans dominated and took the first quarter 20-8 to set the pace for the game.

What was a 12-point lead after the first frame became 15 going into the halftime break and there was no turning back for KIU.

The Jaguars struggled to get going on offence, with Fadhil Chuma and Abraham Dut, the closest to reaching double figures, only managing nine points apiece.

KCCA swept

What was expected to be the most exciting series in the women’s division ended with KCCA Leopards being bundled out by the JT Lady Jaguars following Sunday’s 53-49 defeat.

Sudi Ulanga’s charges relied on Rhoda Nagitta and Brenda Kayaga’s offence as well as Mercy Batamuliza’s paint presence to get over the line in a close affair.

Nagitta came off the bench to contribute 13 points, five rebounds and four assists while Kayaga recorded 10 points. The two were the only Lady Jaguars players to score in double figures.

Batamuliza pulled down a game-high 22 rebounds and added nine points as the Lady Jaguars got the job done.

Perus Nyamwenge, with 14 points, was the only player to score in double figures for Roger Sserunyigo’s troops.

The Lady Jaguars will now face JKL Lady Dolphins, who wiped the floor with UPDF Lady Tomahawks 84-57 to conclude their series in a comfortable 2-0 sweep.

The action resumes Tuesday, with the two UCU sides, the Canons and Lady Canons looking to conclude their series against KCCA Panthers and Magic Stormers, respectively.

National Basketball League

Quarterfinals - results

Women

UPDF 57-84 JKL

JT L. Jaguars 53-49 KCCA

Men

KIU Titans 57-41 JT Jaguars

Tuesday at YMCA

Magic Stormers vs. UCU L. Canons, 7pm