Time for Blazers to turn knife, lock Oilers out

City Oilers are in an unfamiliar position at the moment. Their place in the National Basketball League is yet to be cemented with only two games left on the schedule.

The 10-time champions have always had their position figured out by this stage of the regular season in the past, but an underwhelming campaign thus far has put them in an awkward situation.

Wednesday night’s clash with Victoria Crocs would have been enough for Andrew Tendo’s charges to confirm their place in the playoffs but it ended in a 65-52 loss means the last two games will determine the team’s fate.

The defeat is the second in a row for Oilers, who fell 65-50 to JT Jaguars last Friday to see their four-game winning streak brough to an end.

With their 11-9 record, the defending champions are sixth on the log but can still drop out of the top eight if teams below get results to go their way.

Rezlife, with a 9-10 record and in 10th place, have a mathematical chance of sneaking in.

Tough task

The Oilers' chase for the playoffs spot will face a stern test on Friday when they go up against table leaders Namuwongo Blazers.

The Blazers, who enjoyed a 16-game unbeaten run before falling to UCU Canons, Kampala Rockets and Sommet, have been top of the log since the start of the season when they defeated Oilers 81-80 in a thrilling campaign opener.

If that thrilling encounter between the two sides was supposed to project the kind of season to expect, it was deceptive.

The Blazers have been on an upward trajectory, relying on Oilers old boys like Jimmy Enabu, James Okello and Tonny Drileba to dominate the division and confirm their top seed status with games to spare.

For the Oilers, the story has been different. Injury to reigning MVP Titus Lual left the team in a tough position.

Team captain Ivan Muhwezi also departed at the start and eventually joined rivals Blazers during the mid-season transfer window.

The current situation means that there is a big possibility of the Oilers actually facing the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

National Basketball League

Wednesday results

Women

Stormers 51-62 Miracle

UPDF 85-68 Nkumba

Men

Livingstone 53-75 Rockets