Troubled Falcons cannot buy a win

Falcons is a team in trouble. They must beat Namuwongo Blazers tonight to register a first round win.

After eleven encounters, there is still no win for the six-time champions and the relegation monster is staring. Their latest blow came at the hands of another relegation-threatened side, Victoria University-Sharing, Sunday afternoon as the newcomers outlasted Tony Oluka’s troops to run away with a 67-62 victory.

The start was poor and slow for Falcons and Victoria ran away with the first quarter 22-6 to set the pace.

Facons got going in the second and outscored the opponent 23-11 with Emmanuel Ateng getting hot.

Victoria still led 33-11 at the half but Falcons fought back, took the third frame 15-8 to lead 44-41 going into the final ten minutes of the game.

But, like was the case against Power and Ndejje Angels, Falcons failed to close it out and Victoria took the last quarter 15-12 to force overtime.

They went on to outscore Falcons 11-6 in the extra frame to register their second win of the season.

Trouble

Falcons will now require a miracle to leave the base of the table let alone survive relegation.

Their troubles have not been helped by injuries. Ateng played sparingly against KIU Titans due to injury while centre Brian Ssentongo got hurt in that same game and still can’t play.

The team’s best player, Bbosa Wafula, meanwhile, has missed games due to school commitments at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

His absence takes away the team’s best weapon on offence and it is hard to see how Falcons can win a game without the small forward on court.



NO BENCH

Contribution.

Against Victoria, the Falcons bench failed to contribute a single point. Henrison Mbaziira arrived late for the game and was zero for four from the field.

Trezor Murongani, Derrick Olama and Deo Kayongo all struggled. In the end Ateng got 24 points, Walter Wamonyi added 15 while Mark Ngobi contributed 12 in Falcon’s futile chase for a first win. Maker Mayen put up a Tusker Lite Player of the Game performance registering 23 points and 15 rebounds to get Victoria over the victory line.