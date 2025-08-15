Two defeats in a row erode Uganda's confidence

Mali's Eagles had a shaky flight to a first victory over Uganda in Group D of the 2025 AfroBasket at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda on Thursday afternoon.

A strong showing in the third quarter saw Mali beat the Silverbacks 85-70.

Both teams had suffered defeats in their opening games in the group, with Mali losing to Egypt and Uganda falling to Senegal.

Mahamane Coulibaly's team-high 25 points off a 10-for-16 shooting and Aliou Diarra's double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) helped Mali's recovery in the group.

Deng John Geu's game-high 27 points and Robinson Opong's 19 points helped Uganda try to put up a brave fight.

Mali, backed by a small group of supporters who brought the noise with drums and horns, took charge of the game. At the end of the first quarter, they were up by a massive 17 points (25-8) against the Silverbacks, who were also undersized and no match physically.

The absence of big man Jacksen Moni due to injury in the first game against Senegal was a blow for Uganda.

Sirman Kanoute (6 points), Coulibaly (four points), Aliou Diarra (four points), and Mamoudou Diarra (four points) all contributed to Mali's big first-quarter lead.

Uganda made the game interesting in the second quarter.

Down 35-13 with the clock at 6:49, the Silverbacks went on a 14-point run, with Opong dropping a solitary bucket at the free throw line.

Deng scored nine, which included a three-pointer and a fastbreak bucket that made the score 35-27. It led to coach Alhadji Dicko calling a timeout to disrupt Uganda's momentum and stop the bleeding of points from his side.

On each side of Deng's scoring frenzy, Jonathan Komagum made his free throws, and Emmanuel Womala also dropped a trey.

Mali would maintain their grip on the game with a 43-31 lead going into the second half.