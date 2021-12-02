UCU Canons, Blazers set for ‘The Invite’ final

Canon’s Rogers Dauna tries out the basket as Michael Makiadi of Lokeris challenges him during The Invite game YMCA court in Wandegeya last month. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The tournament, started this year to remember the contributions made by fallen basketball stakeholders, is sponsored by Club beer, Betway Uganda and Rwenzori. 
  • The winner will walk away with a trophy and 2m from Club beer.

UCU Canons and Namuwongo Blazers are the two sides that will face off for the title in ‘The Invite’ final this Saturday.

