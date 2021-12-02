UCU Canons, Blazers set for ‘The Invite’ final

UCU Canons and Namuwongo Blazers are the two sides that will face off for the title in ‘The Invite’ final this Saturday.

The two sides progressed through one-sided semifinal clashes on Saturday with the Canons easing past Falcons while Blazers beat UPDF Tomahawks.

The university side started on the front foot with Jerry Kayanga and Peter Sifuma finding their rhythm early.

They limited Falcons to just eight points in the first quarter and led by nine (17-8).

By halftime the lead had grown to 15 points (35-20) as Falcons continued to struggle for offense.

The third quarter was Falcons’ best offensively but their 19 points still had them trailing by 14 points going into the last ten minutes.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges completed the rout in the fourth quarter to win 75-53 and progress to the final.

David Okello registered a game high 17 points and eight rebounds to lead UCU while Sifuma added 15 points and five rebounds.

Gerald Ayiku, with 10 points, was the only Falcons player in double figures.

Richard Ongom, Collins Kasujja and Paul Odongo had 17, 15 and 13 points respectively as the Blazers dismissed UPDF 79-55 in the other semifinal.

UPDF and Falcons will now face off in the third place playoff before the final on Saturday.

The tournament, started this year to remember the contributions made by fallen basketball stakeholders, is sponsored by Club beer, Betway Uganda and Rwenzori.