UCU get their campaign off the mark

EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

SATURDAY RESULTS – MENKCCA 57-47 Victoria Uni.Power 63-62 FalconsUCU Canons 74-66 KIU TitansWomenA1 Challenge 58-64 Nabisunsa

UCU Canons started their National Basketball League season with a 74-66 win over KIU Titans at YMCA court in Wandegeya on Saturday.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges led 7-0 early in the first quarter before KIU found offence in Henry Okoth and substitute Ahmed Kassa for a comeback.

The Canons had led 14-3 and it took brilliant shooting by the two to cut the deficit to six points (21-15) at the end of the first quarter.

Okoth’s hot hand stretched to the second quarter and the Titans closed the gap to a single point (35-34) going into the halftime break. Julius Lutwama’s troops outscored the Canons 19-14 in the second frame.

When the shots stopped falling in the second half, KIU didn’t have many options. Joseph Chuma got hot from mid-range but so did UCU’s Fayed Baale and Sudi Ulanga.

The Canons were the more effective side down the stretch and recorded an eight-point win to start their season.

Power outlast Falcons

Ulanga and Lwabaga Ibanda scored 16 points each for the Canons while Tusker Lite player of the game Titus Lual registered a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Okoth was six of 13 from three-point range and had a game high 25 points in KIU’s losing start to the campaign.

Power and Falcons share 11 league titles between them. Falcons have six and were, until 2019, joint record winners with City Oilers.

And yet the two sides are not mentioned in this year’s title race. When the two met on Saturday, Power looked the stronger side and went on to nick a 63-62 victory.

Nasser Guddi came off the bench to score 14 points and pick seven rebounds as Power started the season with victory over their arch-rivals.