UCU, KCCA resume normal service to storm semifinal playoffs

UCU Lady Canons will play KlU Rangers and KCCA Leopards will face JKL Lady Dolphins after the two teams completed their National Basketball League quarterfinal match-ups at the Lugogo Indoor Arena yesterday.





As the higher placed seeds, UCU Lady Canons (2nd) and KCCA Leopards (4th) were always favoured to progress past Magic Stormers(7th) and Angels(5th) their respective quarterfinal opponents.





But they got into the weekend in a spot of bother having both lost their game ones of the best of three quarterfinal series.





That changed when KCCA restored parity following a 72-63 game two win with UCU also leveling their series against the Stormers via a 73-43 stroll on Saturday.





And UCU closed out the series yesterday in similar fashion with a 70-43 win at the Lugogo Indoor Arena yesterday.





Rose Akon shot 6/10 from the field to finish with a game high 18 points and 11 rebouds while Millicent Otieno added 12 and Maimouna Nabbosa 11 for UCU who pulled away with a 23-9 third quarter run to finish 70-43 and set up a clash against KIU Rangers in the semifinal.









Meanwhile, an unenviable task awaits KCCA who play a JKL side who swept past Nabisunsa and are on a 20-game winning streak.





But for now they will celebrate the 68-40 game three win over Angels that was never in doubt once they took 33-15 halftime lead.





KCCA had four players reach double figures led by Leanne Nalunkuma with 11 points while Stella Maris Lunkuse sxored a team high nine points and picked 14 rebounds.





National Basketball League playoffs

Best of three quarterfinal series





UCU Lady Canons 70-43 Magic Stormers (UCU win series 2-1)



KCCA Leopards 68-40 Angels (KCCA win series 2-1)





Best of five Seminal playoffs



UCU Lady Canons vs KIU Rangers

JKL Lady Dolphins vs KCCA Leopards