UCU Lady Canons still in it

Series between JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Canons have never been straight forward. Regardless of what shape the Lady Canons are in, it’s always a battle until the end.

And this year’s semifinal series have been nothing short of drama. From the Lady Canons taking Game One to the defending champions winning the next two and closing in on the finals.

Friday night produced yet another classic encounter as Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges forced a decisive Game Five with a comprehensive 65-50 win at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With their backs against the wall, UCU had no choice but to step up. Their defence on the night limited Brenda Ekone, who had scored 33 points in Games Two and Three.

Shutting her down made all the difference, with the speedy guard only managing two points on the night.

Hope Akello was the only Lady Dolphin to reach double figures as the experience struggled to close the series against a much younger and inexperienced UCU side.

Matrina Anyango led the university side with a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Shillah Lamunu also continued to impress for UCU, scoring 10 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

Sylivia Nakituuka, the other UCU player to score in double figures, had 11 points while Zoe Atek came off the bench to record nine points.

Akello’s team-high 15 points were not enough for the defending champions to guarantee themselves a spot in the finals.

With the series tied at 2-2, the two sides will be separated in a mouthwatering decider on Wednesday.

The winner of the series will face JT Lady Jaguars, who defeated Magic Stormers 57-43 in Game Three to take the series 3-0 and qualify for their first ever finals series.

Led by former champions like Sarah Ageno, Shakirah Nanvubya, Maimuna Nabbosa and Aziidah Nabayunga, the Lady Jaguars will fancy their chances against whichever team progresses from the other series.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Semifinal series

Friday result

UCU 65-50 JKL